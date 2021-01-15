PAYETTE

Payette Ladies Basketball team took advantage of their home court on Thursday night and inched by Homedale, with a final score of 32-29.

According to an email from the Lady Pirates' head coach Rashell LeBow, Madisyn Collingwood led the way for the Pirates with 11 points. Sofie LeBow also chipped in 10 points, hitting two clutch free throws down the stretch.

Up next: Payette takes on Weiser at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

