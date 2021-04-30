PARMA
Both of the Pirate’s teams got a conference win against Parma; while playing in Parma on Wednesday. The softball team was led at the plate by junior Madisyn Collingwood, going four for five and tallying three RBI’s. She was followed by junior Kendyl Parsons, who went three for five with three RBI’s. The winning pitcher in the circle for the Pirate’s was junior Sofie LeBow, recording 10 strikeouts in the game. The game vs Parma, extends Pirate’s softball win streak to 11 games.
The baseball team was led on the mount by senior Kodee Bennett, who accumulated 12 strikeouts in the game. The Pirates were led in the box by sophomore Luke Neill who hit three for four with two RBI’s and junior Kaeden Clemens who hit two for three with one RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.