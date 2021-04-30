PARMA

Both of the Pirate’s teams got a conference win against Parma; while playing in Parma on Wednesday. The softball team was led at the plate by junior Madisyn Collingwood, going four for five and tallying three RBI’s. She was followed by junior Kendyl Parsons, who went three for five with three RBI’s. The winning pitcher in the circle for the Pirate’s was junior Sofie LeBow, recording 10 strikeouts in the game. The game vs Parma, extends Pirate’s softball win streak to 11 games.

The baseball team was led on the mount by senior Kodee Bennett, who accumulated 12 strikeouts in the game. The Pirates were led in the box by sophomore Luke Neill who hit three for four with two RBI’s and junior Kaeden Clemens who hit two for three with one RBI.

