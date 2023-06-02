PAYETTE — Payette High School graduate Jaydin Morin-Bishop signed his letter of intent to play basketball at the next level for Lassen Community College, in Susanville Cali., on May 22. After leading Pirates on the court, Morin-Bishop will be taking his talents to California as he shared some of his feelings about becoming a Cougar and basketball.

“Ever since I picked up a basketball, I realized I wanted to play this sport for as long as I can. It had to be around seventh grade when [I] realized I wanted to play basketball in college,” said Morin-Bishop. “I am very excited, alongside nervous, to be able to play the sport I love, as well as getting an education. I can't wait to start this new chapter in my life!”



