Future Lassen Cougar Jaydin Morin-Bishop poses for a photo with a multitude of awards and honors that he has received over the course of his high-school career, including a basketball displaying the Morin-Bishop is a part of the 1,000-point club — an achievement reached when a single player scores 1,000 points throughout their varsity career.
Payette graduate Jaydin Morin-Bishop is pictured signing his letter of intent to play basketball for Lassen Community College, in Susanville Cali. He is joined by his parents Kahlia and Gabriel Morin.
Submitted Photos
PAYETTE — Payette High School graduate Jaydin Morin-Bishop signed his letter of intent to play basketball at the next level for Lassen Community College, in Susanville Cali., on May 22. After leading Pirates on the court, Morin-Bishop will be taking his talents to California as he shared some of his feelings about becoming a Cougar and basketball.
“Ever since I picked up a basketball, I realized I wanted to play this sport for as long as I can. It had to be around seventh grade when [I] realized I wanted to play basketball in college,” said Morin-Bishop. “I am very excited, alongside nervous, to be able to play the sport I love, as well as getting an education. I can't wait to start this new chapter in my life!”
