CALDWELL — The College of Idaho has hired Dominic Bolin as its new head men’s and women’s track and field/cross country coach, the school announced June 9.
Bolin recently finished his sixth season as an assistant coach for the College of Idaho cross country and track and field programs. His efforts have focused on the middle distance corps in track and field where he helped lead the C of I women to back-to-back Cascade Collegiate Conference titles in 2017 and in 2018. On the national level, the women went on to finish national runner-up in 2019 and in 2020 as well as sixth in 2016 and in 2017. The men’s and women’s combined programs won the NAIA national title in 2019. In track, he has led the C of I women to back-to-back Cascade Conference titles in 2017 and 2018, leading the Coyote men to a second-place finish in 2019 and a third-place finish in 2017, with both teams claiming the CCC title in 2021.
“We are thrilled to promote Dominic to our head track and field/cross country coach,” said Reagan Rossi, Vice President for Athletics. “He is the right person to continue the success of our program. He understands developing success not only in competition, but also in the classroom and in the community.”
“I’m incredibly excited to be moving to the Head Coach position here at The College of Idaho,” said Bolin. “I have loved my time as both a student athlete and a coach for the Yotes. We are returning and recruiting an amazing group of student athletes, and I’m excited to help them push this program to another level.”
Bolin takes over the track and field/cross country program from Austin Basterrechea, who earlier this week was named an Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Marketing, Development and Compliance at College of Idaho.
Before entering the coaching ranks, the Payette, Idaho native was a four-year standout on the cross country and track teams at C of I. He earned All-American honors in cross country, indoor track (mile and DMR) and outdoor track (1,500m). Bolin still holds the school record in the 1,500m at College of Idaho.
He is a 2013 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.