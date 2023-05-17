PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates punched their ticket into the IHSAA 3A State Tournament bracket after slicing through the South Fremont Cougars in the State Play-In game 7-4 after a late comeback.
Senior Collin Hysell (17) pitched all seven innings for the Pirates, facing a total of 32 batters allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out six batters.
The Pirates struggled to get on base, only earning four base hits throughout the game. However, they took advantage of their opportunities to score seven runs to claim victory.
In the batter’s box, the Pirates were led by freshman Darrien Pecunia (11), who hit 1-for-1. Other players that earned base hits include Hysell, senior Cameron Strong (20) and Luke Neill (3).
In the game, the Cougars surged ahead of the Pirates early in the game after scoring three runs in the first inning while holding the Pirates from scoring. South Fremont continued to build their lead after scoring an additional run in the second inning to increase their lead to 4-0, as they continued to play strong defense.
As both teams battled to keep their season alive, neither team could find home plate throughout the majority of the game.
After the Cougars scored in the second inning, neither team scored until the final inning when the Pirates gained momentum, and utilized their opportunity to score seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat their opponents 7-4.
As a result, the Payette Pirates advanced to the first round of the state tournament to compete against the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Thursday, starting at 1:30 p.m.
