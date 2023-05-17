Grizzlies advance to SRV Championship

Payette senior Cameron Strong (20) puts power behind his pitch during the third inning of the Snake River Valley Consolation Semifinals on May 9.

 Mikhail LeBow File | Argus Observer

PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates punched their ticket into the IHSAA 3A State Tournament bracket after slicing through the South Fremont Cougars in the State Play-In game 7-4 after a late comeback.

Senior Collin Hysell (17) pitched all seven innings for the Pirates, facing a total of 32 batters allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out six batters.



Tags

Load comments