PARMA — During the holiday season, the Parma Panthers hosted the Parma Tournament, on Dec. 28-30, where a multitude of teams met to compete over the holiday break. Out of the local schools, the Weiser Wolverines men’s and women’s basketball teams, along with the Payette men’s basketball team, competed in the tournament.
For the Lady Wolverines, they began the tournament competing against Ririe High School, where they were defeated in a one-sided competition 52-27. However, the Lady Wolverines bounced back on the second day when they defeated Bonners Ferry in a overtime thriller 65-55, after taking control of the game in the overtime period.
On the third, and final day of the tournament, the Lady Wolverines came up against Nampa Christian, whom they’ve competed against twice throughout the season already. In the first two competitions between the two teams, the Lady Wolverines were able to claim victory over Nampa Christian, defeating the Trojans 50-43 in their first competition and 48-38 in their second.
In the tournament, the Wolverines were able to defeat the Trojans for the third time this season 52-41, in order to claim victory on each day of the tournament to claim a record of 3-0; increasing their overall record to 9-3 with a conference record 1-0, as they advance through the season.
For the Weiser men’s team, the Wolverines tournament record is unknown, due to the results from the game versus Skyview’s JV are undetermined.
On the second day of the tournament, the Wolverines came up against Snake River High School, but were unable to claim victory over the Panthers, losing the game 57-47.
On the final day, the Wolverines competed against Priest River in a close fought match between two teams from the 3A classification. In the end, the Wolverines came out on top, defeating the Spartans 69-61.
As a result, the Wolverines have increased their overall record to 2-6, as they near the conference portion of their schedule.
For the Payette Pirates, their tournament record is undetermined, due to the results of their game against Skyview JV not being included. However, in the first two days, the Pirates competed against Teton and Parma High School.
Against Teton, the Pirates came up short, being defeated by the Timberwolves 54-38. On the second day, the Pirates came up against their Snake River Valley conference opponents, the Parma Panthers. After a close, hard fought game between the two teams, the Pirates were unable to claim victory over the Panthers, being defeated 56-51.
Consequently, the Pirates have increased their overall record to 3-5, as they near the conference portion of their schedule.
