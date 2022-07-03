CORVALLIS — Following the official announcement on June 30 that the University of Southern California, USC, and University of California — Los Angeles, UCLA, will be joining the Big Ten conference starting in the 2024-25 season, the Pac-12 conference released a statement regarding its feelings towards the decision.
“While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we’re confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future,” according to the Pac-12 conference’s statement on June 30. “The Pac-12 is home to many of the world’s best universities, athletic programs and alumni, representing one of the most dynamic regions in the United States. We’ve long been known as the Conference of Champions, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to extend that title.”
Oregon State Interim President Becky Johnson reiterated some of the feelings the Beavers share with the Pac-12 conference, stating that they were also surprised and disappointed. She continued to mention, in a news release sent to the Argus Observer through email, that, “OSU continues to strongly believe in the continuing strength of the Pac-12 Conference as a conference of champions made up of globally recognized Tier 1 research universities. The strength and momentum of Oregon State in teaching, research, service and athletic competition is profound and will continue.”
The two schools joined the Big Ten conference following a unanimous vote Thursday night. After the conclusion of the vote, several schools — mostly in the Pac-12 — contacted the Big Ten about also joining the league, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, though no further expansion is to be expected imminently.
The shift in conference began when the two California schools approached the Big Ten months ago, according to Sports Illustrated. Sources told Dellenger that the two programs’ message stated that they were leaving the Pac-12, and wanted to know if the Big Ten would want them.
The two schools have been involved with the Pac-12 for a substantial amount of time, and the shift furthers speculation that college athletics are shifting towards a system where large conferences such as the Big Ten and SEC continue to poach big-name programs from other leagues, according to Dellenger.
However, the Pac-12 intends to continue building their strength and upholding the reputation of being the home to many strong athletic programs and academic institutions.
“Oregon State University is aware of the news that UCLA and USC have officially been accepted to join the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024. We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the Pac-12 Conference and Oregon State University leadership to ensure that Oregon State and the Pac-12 remain at the highest level of intercollegiate membership and competition nationally. We are very proud of the continuing accomplishments of OSU student-athletes and coaches in athletic competition, in the classroom and in the community. There is significant momentum throughout Oregon State University and within Beaver Athletics, including transformative projects like Completing Reser Stadium, a national best-in-class football facility with year-round programs and facilities for OSU students, faculty and staff. This past academic year 14 of our 17 programs were represented in postseason competition, 21 student-athletes received All-America recognition and five OSU coaches received Coach of the Year honors. We will work tirelessly and proactively in partnership with the Pac-12 to maintain this momentum for all of Beaver Nation,” mentioned OSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes in a news release through email.
