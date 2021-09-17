PAYETTE — This Sunday, September 19, the Treasure Valley Community College baseball team will be hosting The Oscar Lopez Memorial Golf Tournament. The event will be hosted at the Scotch Pines Golf Course, in Payette, Idaho.
The event will start with the shotgun portion, Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The tournament will begin after the shotgun portion with a four person handicap scramble. For a four person handicap scramble is when each golfer on the team calculates his or her course handicap. Then, take 20% of the A player’s course handicap, 15% of the B player’s, 10% of the C player’s and 5% of the D player’s, and add them together.
Sign ups are available at the TVCC Athletic Department, and will have an entry fee of $90 per person, $100 per person with a golf cart. The cost of registration will include the green fee, a food voucher, tee prizes, doughnuts in the morning, and club caddying by the TVCC baseball players. Although, there are a limited number of usable golf carts available. Therefore, to register a golf cart for the tournament, call John Farrington at (541)-580-2090. Mulligans and advantages will be available for purchase at the event, as well.
The contestants will have an opportunity to win prizes, available at the tournament, for events such as, hole and tournament contests, closest to the pin, longest putt, longest drive, two for one payoff for Bull’s Eye Contest on selected par 3, two for one payoff for Birdie on par 3 with three pin locations, and additional prizes for ace on par 3. Additionally, on the 15th hole, there will be a possibility of winning a Super Bowl package, including two tickets. If a contestant is able to hit a hole-in-one on the 15th hole, they’ll proceed to win the package.
For more course information, reach out to Andy Swenson at (208)-642-1829. For more information about the event, contact the TVCC athletic department at (541)-881-5890.
