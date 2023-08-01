ONTARIO — As the summer continues, heat is something all athletes should take into consideration as it could impact their overall health. To avoid a situation that leads to a heat stroke, the Oregon School Activities Association has conducted a heat index calculator that will provide coaches and athletes with the information needed to avoid heat exhaustion on a daily basis.

Today, the heat index states that the forecasted conditions will reach 101 degrees Fahrenheit, with 37% humidity, in Ontario.



