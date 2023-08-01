ONTARIO — As the summer continues, heat is something all athletes should take into consideration as it could impact their overall health. To avoid a situation that leads to a heat stroke, the Oregon School Activities Association has conducted a heat index calculator that will provide coaches and athletes with the information needed to avoid heat exhaustion on a daily basis.
Today, the heat index states that the forecasted conditions will reach 101 degrees Fahrenheit, with 37% humidity, in Ontario.
According to OSAA's official website, it suggests:
Maximum of 5 hours of practice today.
OSAA Recommendation: Postpone practice to later in the day.
Practice length - maximum of 3 hours.
Mandatory 3 hour recovery period between practices.
Alter uniform by removing items if possible - Allow for changes to dry t-shirts and shorts.
Contact sports and activities with additional equipment - Helmets and other possible equipment removed if not involved in contact or necessary for safety.
Reduce time of planned outside activity as well as indoor activity if air conditioning is unavailable.
Provide ample amounts of water.
Water should always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire.
Watch/monitor athletes for necessary action.
The heat index will also display the current weather conditions with separate requirements based on the safety of the athletes. Parents, athletes and coaches can subscribe to receive heat index alerts, but must have an OSAA account to subscribe.
However, if you don’t have an account and don’t plan on creating one, visit osaa.org/heatindex. Type in your town or zip code, and it will calculate your weather conditions for the day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.