Seth forsyth

Ontario's Seth Forsyth (1) pitches during the Tigers' loss Friday.

 Nik Streng | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Oregon School Activities Association has taken one step closer to allowing student-athletes and others participating in activities to get back to action.

In a news release sent out on Wednesday afternoon, the OSAA announced that, starting on May 26, member schools will be able to control what they will allow to take place at their school facilities when it comes to athletics and activities.

The schools will be required to adhere to directives in place by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.

Malheur County, along with most counties in Oregon, is in Phase 1 of Brown’s multi-phase reopening plan for the state.

The release adds that the executive board will be meeting regularly through the summer and will be releasing more guidance on fall activities. The next meeting is scheduled for June 3, and the OSAA is hoping that the governor’s announcement of what Phase 2 will look like will be released by then.

When announcing her multi-phase plan, Brown specifically cited crowds at football games as something that might not happen until at least the end of September.

At it’s last meeting, the OSAA Executive Board also eliminated the Moratorium Week for 2020, which would have been July 26 through Aug. 1.

