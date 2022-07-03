EUGENE — Starting on July 15, the University of Oregon will be welcoming the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships. The championship was originally scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the event was moved to July 15-24, 2022
Athletes participating in the World Championships will compete in various events throughout the competition, including individual events, relays, heptathlon, decathlon, mixed relays, and an overall team trophy awarded to the highest scoring team.
In order to qualify for Oregon22, athletes were selected based on their world athletics ranking, or as a wildcard — as a result of being the reigning world champion or 2021 Diamond League Champion. Additionally, there were qualifying standards that the athletes could meet, in order to qualify.
As of June 26, the qualification period for the entry standards and world rankings concluded. Therefore, the qualifying athletes have been determined, and are currently preparing for the start of the World Championships on June 15.
On March 1, the World Athletics Council agreed to impose sanctions against the Member Federations of Russia and Belarus as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine. All athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect.
Upcoming events include the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22, according to the World Athletics website.
In the World Championships, the University of Oregon will be represented by Devon Allen, 110-meter hurdles; Jenna Prandini, 200 meters; and Raevyn Rogers, 800 meters, qualified after placing in the top three at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
In the U.S. outdoor championships, Allen was still adjusting to a new starting technique in the 110-meter hurdles, according to a University of Oregon news release, and finished in third place on June 26, finishing in 13.09 seconds.
Prandini was in command of the 200-meter final, but she was unable to hold onto the lead position throughout the duration of the race. As a result, she slipped into third place in the last few meters, finishing in 22.01 seconds.
Rogers ran the 800-meter event, testing her stamina in an attempt to qualify for the world championships. Following the conclusion of the race, Rogers had earned her spot at Oregon22 after also finishing in third place with a time of 1:57.96.
Consequently, three Ducks will remain in Hayward Stadium for the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships to compete for the United States. The competition will begin on July 15 at 9 a.m. with the men’s hammer throw, followed by the men’s high jump, and will conclude on July 24 at 8 p.m., following the women’s 4x400 relay.
