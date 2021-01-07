EUGENE

The Oregon-UCLA game originally set for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Jan. 19 at Matthew Knight Arena, the Pacific-12 Conference announced Thursday.

The game will start at 3 p.m. local time, and will be broadcast by ESPN2.

No. 17 Oregon (8-1, 3-0) plays at Utah Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time on the Pac-12 Network.

Tags

Load comments