TUCSON — Oregon State right-handed pitcher Will Frisch has been named a Freshman All-American by the publication Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday.
Frisch finished the 2021 season with a 3-0 record and 2.38 earned run average in 20 games, six of which were starts. He struck out 54 in 56 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .222 batting average.
He was 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA in 10 Pac-12 Conference games, and limited opponents to 17 hits in 31 innings for a .170 batting average against.
Frisch is one just two pitchers from the Pac-12 to be recognized, joining UCLA’s Max Rajcic.
He is the first Beaver to be named a Freshman All-American since Kevin Abel in 2018. Other OSU pitchers to be recognized recently include Jake Mulholland (2017), Brandon Eisert (2017), Bryce Fehmel (2016), Drew Rasmussen (2015), Mitch Hickey (2015) and Andrew Moore (2013).
