Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission meets online Feb. 12

SALEM
Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday online.
The meeting broadcast online via ODFW’s YouTube Channel.
The Commission will be asked to:
• Extend the current closure of the recreational abalone fishery for three years as a precaution. Recent surveys show a continued trend toward decline in Oregon’s population of red abalone. Extension of the closure will allow time to monitor habitat conditions and conduct additional underwater surveys to assess changes in the index populations located along the southern Oregon coast.
• Remove Borax Lake Chub from the state list of threatened and endangered species. Borax Lake chub are a unique minnow found only in Oregon’s Borax Lake and its surrounding wetlands (in the Alvord Desert of Harney County). Threats to their habitat, the primary reason for listing, have been addressed or removed thanks to natural resource agencies and their partners. Borax Lake Chub were downlisted from “endangered” to “threatened” on the State List in April 2017 and formally removed from the Federal ESA list in July 2020.
• Appoint members to the Commercial Fishery Permit Board. The Board reviews limited entry permit renewal and transfer denials made by ODFW for certain commercial fisheries.
Commissioners will also hear an update on the population status of lower Columbia River white sturgeon and review 2020 sturgeon fisheries.
