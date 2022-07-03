TOWSON — University of Oregon women’s lacrosse goalie Cassidy Eckert returned to the cage on June 29, as Team Canada opened the 2022 World Championships against Team USA in a rematch of last year’s World Championship game, which was broadcasted on ESPN2.
The Oregon goalie will attempt to lead Team Canada to its first-ever world championship after back-to-back runner-up results. Canada will play in Pool A, which includes England, Scotland, Australia and the United States. However, the team’s other three games in pool play will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
After developing behind a returning senior during her first year in Eugene in 2021, Eckert emerged as Oregon’s starting goalie in 2022. She tallied 151 saves, the fourth-most in a single season in school history while grabbing 10 or more saves in seven games. The Burlington, Ontario, Canada, native recorded a career-high 14 saves two separate times during the 2022 season.
Eckert most recently competed for Team Canada at the World Lacrosse Super Sixes event in the fall of 2021. She made 15 saves in wins over Team USA and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. Team Canada went 2-0 with Eckert in the net.
The rising junior has national team experience with the Canadian U-19 team that earned a silver medal at the 2019 U-19 World Championships. She played in all seven games and recorded 23 saves during the tournament.
In the first game of pool play, Eckert and Team Canada faced off against Team USA in a back-and-forth battle to begin the World Championships, following the opening ceremonies. At the final buzzer, Team USA claimed victory over Team Canada 16-11.
Team Canada World Championship Schedule
June 29 – Canada (11) vs. United States (16)
July 1 – Australia — 2 p.m. (PT) – ESPN+
July 3 – England — 5 p.m. (PT) – ESPN+
July 4 – Scotland — 5 p.m. (PT) – ESPN+
July 5 – Round of 16 — TBD – ESPN+
July 6 – Quarterfinals — TBD – ESPN+
July 7 – Semifinals — TBD – ESPN2/U
July 9 – Championship & medal games — TBD – ESPN2/U
