EUGENE
The University of Oregon men’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities because of COVID-19 protocols.
As a result, the Ducks’ games on Thursday against Arizona State and Saturday against Arizona are being postponed.
Rescheduled dates for those contests will be announced when finalized.
