EUGENE — Athletic director Rob Mullens announced on Friday that the University of Oregon has reached an agreement on a contract extension with women’s golf head coach Derek Radley that runs through the 2024-25 season.
“Derek Radley has provided outstanding leadership for Oregon women’s golf,” said Mullens. “Under his guidance, our program has built an exceptional student-athlete experience and a championship culture. Our program will be in contention for Pac-12 and national championships for many years to come. The future is extremely bright under Derek’s leadership.”
The Ducks have enjoyed a steady rise in three years under Radley, headlined by a consistent top-15 ranking throughout the spring and an 11th place finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
“I am incredibly thankful to Rob Mullens, Jody Sykes and the entire administration for their continued support and trust in my ability to lead this program,” said Radley. “Oregon is such a special place and has been an amazing home for me and my family. We have tremendous student-athletes who have made this program a national contender with their hard work and dedication. I can’t wait to get back on the course and continue working towards bringing championships back to Eugene.”
Radley led Oregon to its first tournament victory since 2016 at the PING ASU Invitational in March, with the Ducks shooting 9 under in the final round to surge to the top of the leaderboard. UO finished the regular season with top-five finishes in all six tournaments, and 12 in its last 13 dating back to the 2019-20 season.
Oregon’s all-time all-American list has doubled in size since Radley took over head coach. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen earned honorable mention recognition as a freshman in 2019-20 to become the third Duck ever to receive WGCA all-America honors, and sophomore Briana Chacon’s stellar 2021 season earned her a spot on the second team. Chacon and freshman Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu were also named to the all-Pac-12 team, giving Oregon multiple all-conference honors for the first time in program history.
The Ducks will return their entire starting five from the 2021 team that missed NCAA match play by just two strokes. Radley also bolstered the roster with the signing of Brittany Shin, the 2021 Big West player of the year with Cal State Fullerton, and Oregon native and two-time OSAA state champion Baylee Hammericksen. Both Shin and Hammericksen qualified for the upcoming U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
