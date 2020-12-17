EUGENE

The University of Oregon men’s basketball team will host Portland Saturday at noon at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Network.

With the addition of the game with the Pilots, Oregon (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will face two West Coast Conference opponents this week. The team announced a Thursday matchup with San Francisco on Tuesday.

The Pilots are 5-1 on the season after defeating the College of Idaho 88-74 Tuesday night. Portland beat Oregon State 87-86 in overtime Dec. 10 in Corvallis. This will be the 60th meeting all-time between the Ducks and Pilots. Oregon leads the series 49-10. Portland won the last meeting, 88-81, Nov. 21, 2009.

