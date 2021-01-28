EUGENE
When the Oregon men’s tennis team opens its 2021 season Friday against BYU, it will mark the team’s first match in 327 days. First serve of the Ducks’ opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the UO Student Tennis Center. The teams will meet again Saturday at 1 p.m.
In continued cooperation with the local health authority and safety protocols, fans will be not allowed at home matches. Fans can still follow along via match streams and live stats at www.goducks.com.
National attention
The Ducks earned a trio of rankings in the Oracle ITA preseason release on Jan. 13. Individually, Joshua Charlton and Emmanuel Coste will begin the 2021 campaign at No. 30 and 76, respectively. In doubles play, Charlton and newcomer Ryoma Matsushita sit at No. 54 in the preseason rankings.
Who’s Back?
Oregon returns five players that had 10 or more singles wins last season. That list features Joshua Charlton (19), Luke Vandecasteele (15), Jesper Klöv-Nilsson (14), Brandon Lam (13) and Emmanuel Coste (10). Overall, the Ducks bring back nearly 75 percent—76 of 102—of their singles’ wins from 2019-20 season.
Approaching a Milestone
Head coach Nils Schyllander enters the year two wins shy of reaching 200 at the helm of the UO men’s tennis program, having tallied a 198-138 record (.589) through 14 seasons. Including four years as the head coach of the Oregon women’s team, Schyllander is 256-179 (.589) in 18 years in Eugene. Overall, he has five NCAA Tournament appearances at Oregon, four with the men and one with the women.
About BYU
The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start after a pair of 6-1 wins over Grand Canyon (Jan. 16) and Weber State (Jan. 23). On the heels of an 18-5 record last season, graduate student Sean Hill is ranked No. 98 in the Oracle ITA preseason release. BYU returns three players—Hill, Sam Tullis (12-8) and Jack Barnett (11-8)—that won at least 10 matches last season.
