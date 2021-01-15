EUGENE
The University of Oregon men’s tennis team earned a trio of rankings with Wednesday’s release of the Oracle ITA preseason player rankings. Individually, Joshua Charlton and Emmanuel Coste will begin the year at No. 30 and 76, respectively, while Charlton and newcomer Ryoma Matsushita sit at No. 54 in the doubles rankings.
Charlton posted a 19-8 overall record during the shortened 2019-20 season, including a 9-4 mark in dual play. He was 7-4 in the No. 1 spot in the Ducks’ lineup and reached as high as a No. 14 ranking in singles play. During the fall tournament season, Charlton advanced to the second round of the ITA National Fall Championships and beat four ranked players at the ITA All-American.
Oracle ITA Preseason Player Rankings
Singles: 30 – Joshua Charlton; 76 – Emmanuel Coste
Doubles: 54 – Joshua Charlton/Ryoma Matsushita
Last season, Coste jumped into the national top 100 at No. 94 after a three-set victory over then-No. 28 Govind Nanda of UCLA. Playing primarily at the No. 2 spot in the UO lineup, Coste was 6-5 in dual play including a straight-set win in the Ducks’ 5-2 team victory over No. 50 Old Dominion. After winning the title in 2018, he was a semifinalist at the 2019 ITA Northwest Regional Championships.
In what would be a new pairing for Oregon, Charlton and Matsushita each bring strong credentials to the doubles court. Charlton is a two-time ITA Northwest Regional doubles champion, was ranked as high as No. 8 in doubles play last season and enters the year with a 37-14 career doubles record. Matsushita, a top-100 ITF juniors player, won four combined doubles titles in 2018 and 2019, and played doubles at the 2019 Australian Open and Wimbledon Junior Championships.
