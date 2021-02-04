EUGENE
Oregon released its complete 55-game schedule Tuesday in conjunction with the Pac-12 Conference revealing its weekend matchup shells for the 2021 season.
This year, each conference weekend series will consist of four games instead of the typical three, with a doubleheader being played on the second day of each series. Game two of that doubleheader will not count towards the Pac-12 standings.
The Ducks will open up play the weekend of Feb. 12-14 in a four-team tournament in Phoenix, hosted by Grand Canyon. Oregon will then play a doubleheader at Cal Poly on Feb. 19 before playing at Fresno State on Feb. 20.
After playing UCLA twice and Utah once in a nonconference tournament hosted by Arizona State from Feb. 28-March 1, the Ducks will open up play at Jane Sanders Stadium March 5-7 with a pair of games against Boise State and Portland State. Following that, Oregon will host another nonconference weekend round-robin, taking on Nevada, Sacramento State and Oregon State, March 12-14, before starting conference play.
Oregon opens conference play by hosting Utah, March 19-21, before home nonconference games against Portland State on March 24 and Loyola Marymount, March 26-27. After that, the Ducks will jump back into conference play with a series at Oregon State, April 1-3, before hosting UCLA, April 9-11.
The Ducks then travel up to Seattle to take on Washington, April 15-17, ahead of hosting Stanford, April 23-25. Oregon then takes on the Arizona schools in back-to-back weeks, playing at Arizona State April 30-May 2 and hosting Arizona from May 7-9. The Ducks close out the regular season with a series at California, May 13-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.