Oregon released its complete 55-game schedule Tuesday in conjunction with the Pac-12 Conference revealing its weekend matchup shells for the 2021 season.

This year, each conference weekend series will consist of four games instead of the typical three, with a doubleheader being played on the second day of each series. Game two of that doubleheader will not count towards the Pac-12 standings.

The Ducks will open up play the weekend of Feb. 12-14 in a four-team tournament in Phoenix, hosted by Grand Canyon. Oregon will then play a doubleheader at Cal Poly on Feb. 19 before playing at Fresno State on Feb. 20.

After playing UCLA twice and Utah once in a nonconference tournament hosted by Arizona State from Feb. 28-March 1, the Ducks will open up play at Jane Sanders Stadium March 5-7 with a pair of games against Boise State and Portland State. Following that, Oregon will host another nonconference weekend round-robin, taking on Nevada, Sacramento State and Oregon State, March 12-14, before starting conference play.

Oregon opens conference play by hosting Utah, March 19-21, before home nonconference games against Portland State on March 24 and Loyola Marymount, March 26-27. After that, the Ducks will jump back into conference play with a series at Oregon State, April 1-3, before hosting UCLA, April 9-11.

The Ducks then travel up to Seattle to take on Washington, April 15-17, ahead of hosting Stanford, April 23-25. Oregon then takes on the Arizona schools in back-to-back weeks, playing at Arizona State April 30-May 2 and hosting Arizona from May 7-9. The Ducks close out the regular season with a series at California, May 13-15.

