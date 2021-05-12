ONTARIO
Starting this week, the Oregon high school track and field teams will meet for their district track meets that will decide what individuals will represent their conference in the state track meet. On Thursday, Vale and Nyssa will meet at Riverside High School to start the 3A District 3 Championships at 2 p.m. On Friday, Adrian will go to Harper High School to run their 1A District 4 Championships at 1 p.m. On Saturday, the Tigers will remain in Ontario for the 4A District 6 GOL Championship and will start at 11 a.m. Leading up to the state championships that’ll take place May 18-22.
The Oregon district track meets are held in one day, starting with the field events and eventually leading to the running events. The meets start earlier in the day in order for the athletes to recover over the length of the day. Most athletes in track will compete in four events. The athletes are able to compete in up to, but no more than four events. Therefore, the athletes that compete in four events, whether it’s running or field events, will exert a large amount of their energy. In order to allow the athletes the opportunity to compete at a high level in all of their respective events; the district runs the track meet throughout the day, allowing the athletes extra time between events.
The top placers in each event, running and field events, will advance to the state track meet that will be held in various locations. The 1A State Championships will be held at Eastern Oregon University on May 22, at 10 a.m. The 3A State Championships are held at Legends Field in Harrisburg, Oregon at 11 a.m. Lastly, the 4A State Championships will be held at Siuslaw High School in Florence, at Noon.
The district championships will conclude by May 15, and the athletes that performed at a high level will advance to the state championships. Allowing the athletes to advance into their final track meet of the 2021 track season.
