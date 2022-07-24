ORD Marble Painting

Marble paintings pictured to represent the style of art that will be done within the art class.

 Photo Courtesy of Ontario Recreation District

ONTARIO — A marble painting class will be taking place at the Ontario Recreation Office on Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. The registration period will conclude on Aug. 5, with the registration cost of $5.00.



