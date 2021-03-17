Ontario track star signs with Broncos

ONTARIO
Surrounded by a small group of family and friends at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday, Ontario High School senior Meagan Houston signed her letter of intent to attend Boise State University in the fall.
“I’ve always wanted to run for Division I, and Boise is close to home,” said Houston before the small crowd.
Out of all the sports Houston has participated in, she said her favorite is track.
“I liked being on a team but I like the independence part of it, where I could only focus on myself and my events,” she told the Argus.
Houston said the big lesson she learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was not to waste her time.
“In sports, especially,” she said.
Houston said one of the things she likes most about the Boise State campus is its proximity to the city.
“I like the area and I really like the coach; I feel like we kicked it off on our call and it’s … the one [Division I] college I feel like I had a chance at because of COVID and how much time it took away from me,” said Houston. “I like the campus and how it’s, like, in a city.”
Just before the signing took place, assistant coach Paul Bentz advised her not to lose sight of what she needs to do to succeed.
“So many kids set this day up to be their goal in life … which is awesome, but then they gotta go to college and then do the work,” said Bentz. “With being a preferred walk-on, you have bet on yourself to go to the next level. Even more than ever, this signing is not just a guaranteed ‘check the box, we’re there.’ I believe 93 percent of athletes don’t go the next level, seven percent of kids will go to college, two percent will go to Division I.”
Bentz said those 2% of students do something other students don’t do: sacrifice.
“You are our number twenty going to college,” said Bentz to Houston. “To go be successful is not, ‘Hey, I’m talented! Hey, I can run fast!’ It’s ‘Am I gonna do the work that nobody else wants to do?’”
She added that she likes to shop, which is why its proximity to downtown Boise appeals to her.
Houston expressed gratitude to her coaches, family, friends and teammates during the signing. Off the field, Houston plans to study psychology to become a counselor.
