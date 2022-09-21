ONTARIO — On Sept. 20, the Ontario Tigers girls soccer team hosted Pendleton/Weston-McEwen for their first Greater Oregon League matchup of the season. With Pendleton moving down from the 5A division, the Tigers battled in a competitive matchup that ended in the Lady Tigers favor 4-3.
As a result, Ontario girls soccer increased their overall record to 3-1, with a league record of 1-0.
In the game, the two teams competed in a back-and-forth matchup that was settled late in the second half. Neither team could gain the advantage over the other, as the momentum of the game seemed to be balanced between the two opponents.
However, with less than 20 minutes left in the game, Ontario junior Itzel Hernandez scored the goal to take the lead late in the game. The Pendleton goalie succeeded in blocking the Tigers’ first shot, but Hernandez was prepared for the ricochet as she scored on the second-chance opportunity.
“New deep down that we were just the better team, it’s just connecting and keeping the mental part of the game in. Play at a high level, with a high IQ,” said Head Coach Javier Gonzalez in an interview with the Argus Observer following the game.
As a result, the Lady Tigers claimed victory over their GOL opponents 4-3.
The boys’ team traveled to Pendleton for their matchup, and were able to claim a dominant victory over their opponents in their first league game of the season 4-1. As a result, Ontario swept the Buckaroos to kick off league competition 1-0.
“GOL, always great to get the win. Pendleton came down from the 5A division last year, lost in the second round [of state]. They beat us 6-1 last year, so you can see the improvement of the girls that I have, including a bunch of freshmen that have come up,” said coach Gonzalez. “Like I’ve told these girls, it’s not how we start, it’s how we finish and this is just the start.”
Up next, the boys’ team will protect their home field as they compete against La Grande High School in another GOL matchup on Sept. 27, starting at 5 p.m.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Fruitland to compete against the Grizzlies in a non-league matchup, and the first of two matchups between these two teams this season. The Tigers will face the Grizzlies on Sept. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m.
“I think these girls are really up to it. I know they lost a lot of players, but they have a really dynamic player, Abbi [Roubidoux]. They’ve got a good left back, I believe, with Hart and Fritts. So they got a good team.I think this team, [the Tigers], are just a whole different team from what they were last year. Our skill level is really high, these girls know soccer, but saying and doing are two different things and that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to build that and put it all together,” said coach Hernandez.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.