Tigers, Falcons and Bulldogs battle in friendly jamboree

Ontario junior Jenny Juarez (10) and Four Rivers junior Maria Solano (9) chase down the ball during the jamboree between Ontario, Four Rivers and Nyssa on Aug. 27.

 John Braese, file | Eastern Oregon Sports

ONTARIO — On Sept. 20, the Ontario Tigers girls soccer team hosted Pendleton/Weston-McEwen for their first Greater Oregon League matchup of the season. With Pendleton moving down from the 5A division, the Tigers battled in a competitive matchup that ended in the Lady Tigers favor 4-3.

As a result, Ontario girls soccer increased their overall record to 3-1, with a league record of 1-0.



