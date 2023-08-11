Sprint Boat races wrap up final weekend

A driver and navigator team push the pace as they fly through the track at full throttle during the sprint boat races at Ontario Speedway in October of 2022.

 Photo Courtesy of Dennis Lopez, file

ONTARIO — On Aug. 12-13, the Ontario Speedway will be hosting another American Sprint Boat Race, the first race at Ontario Speedway in 2023 according to ontariospeedway.com. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. that Saturday, and will conclude at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ontario Speedway is located West of the Ontario Airport, turn at the intersection by Campbell Tractor according to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce website — 1345 Golf Course Road, Ontario.



