ONTARIO — On Aug. 12-13, the Ontario Speedway will be hosting another American Sprint Boat Race, the first race at Ontario Speedway in 2023 according to ontariospeedway.com. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. that Saturday, and will conclude at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Ontario Speedway is located West of the Ontario Airport, turn at the intersection by Campbell Tractor according to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce website — 1345 Golf Course Road, Ontario.
Another race will take place on Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.
“Based on fan input, and striving to satisfy all of our spectators, we have decided to also allow a limited amount of canopies in a viewing section on the east side of the track, dubbed Canopy Chaos. This is a first come, first served area, and you will not have as good of a view of the races as you would from the Reserved Canopy Area, but it is free,” according to information from the Ontario Speedway website.
They also offer onsite camping, and there are still three of the 50 spots still available. Reserved Canopy spots cost $200, plus the cost of your tickets and the space can fit up to eight chairs comfortably. Leashed dogs are allowed in the campgrounds, but are not permitted in the spectator area. Campfires are not allowed in the camp sites, only gas-powered, outdoor fires are permitted.
According to the speedway’s website, the camping area is about 200 yards from the racetrack and is covered with grass and mowed, green ground cover. All parking is free and handicap parking spaces are also available.
Kids under the age of 5 can enjoy the event for free, kids 6-12 year-old cost $5 for the entire weekend. The admission for an adult will cost $15, with there being a discount for veterans. Two-day admission will cost $25 for a general adult and $20 for veterans.
Outside of the races, there will be food and beverage vendors, along with the Bargarita’s Beer Garden. Additionally, there will be a “low-cost, awesome” 100x100 kids inflatable play area with some water features and onsite helicopter rides, according to the speedway’s website.
