Ontario seniors Xiomara Ortega (2), Paulina Covarrubias (9), Yesenia Rodriguez (10), Fernanda Juarez (12), Alondra Tineco (13), Alejandra Contreras (17), and Patricia Bauer (20) pose with their friends and families, prior to the start of the game on Oct. 19.
ONTARIO — On Oct. 19, the Ontario Tigers women’s soccer team hosted Baker City for a 4A-6 Greater Oregon League game. At that game, the Lady Tigers recognized their senior athletes for their time, efforts and commitment to the soccer program over the course of their athletic careers. The seniors, including Xiomara Ortega (2), Paulina Covarrubias (9), Yesenia Rodriguez (10), Fernanda Juarez (12), Alondra Tineco (13), Alejandra Contreras (17), and Patricia Bauer (20), were presented with various different gifts and mementos from their friends, family, and supporters, prior to the start of the game.
The Lady Tigers’ led their team to a 2-0 victory that night on their home field. With the win, Ontario increased its conference record to 3-1, with their only league loss to La Grande. Ontario is ranked second in the GOL, with La Grande (5-0) ranked first.
The Lady Tigers have two more conference games before the end of the regular season.
Both goals scored for the Tigers were by the foot of sophomore Itzel Hernandez (7). She was assisted by sophomore Jenny Juarez (8) and Ortega (2), in order to gain the lead that earned their victory; both goals came in the second half.
“It’s been great to have my seniors,” said head coach Javier Gonzalez, who started coaching them when they were sophomores, but technically only had them during their sophomore and senior years.
“We went to state my first year as their coach, [and] last year was a COVID year, so it was hard on everyone sports and school, basically sitting out,” he said.
The players faced many new obstacles, Gonzalez said. However, noted they powered through together, continuing to get better on and off the field and are on their way to another postseason appearance.
“Their commitment and perseverance is what younger kids look up to, and make them want to be part of the Tiger soccer family,” he said.
In the remaining games, the Lady Tigers will compete against McLoughlin High School, at noon on Oct. 23 in McLoughlin. Following their game against the Pioneers, Ontario will come up against La Grande High School, at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 in La Grande.
The Tigers will conclude their regular season, as they prepare for the league tournament. That tournament will determine which teams will represent the GOL at the 4A Oregon State Tournament.
