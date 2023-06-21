Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez signs with Linfield University

Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez poses with his family after signing his letter of intent, in late May, to play soccer at Linfield University, in McMinnville, OR. Gonzalez was also an instrumental player in the state tournament, leading the Tigers to their first soccer state championship in school history.

 Submitted Photo

ONTARIO — Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez will continue to claw through opponents during the upcoming soccer season, but will be doing so as a Linfield Wildcat after signing his letter of intent in late May.

Gonzalez was a part of the state championship team that brought home Ontario’s first soccer state title in school history. He had mentioned during an interview with the Argus Observer that the energy of the team throughout the tournament was something he’ll remember, and look to carry on to Linfield. Yet, some of his favorite memories of the state tournament stemmed from the home playoff games. He mentioned how exciting it was to see the community support the local athletes, adding that the environment helped push them to victory.



Tags

Load comments