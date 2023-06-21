Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez signs with Linfield University

Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez poses with his family after signing his letter of intent, in late May, to play soccer at Linfield University, in McMinnville, OR. Gonzalez was also an instrumental player in the state tournament, leading the Tigers to their first soccer state championship in school history.
ONTARIO — Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez will continue to claw through opponents during the upcoming soccer season, but will be doing so as a Linfield Wildcat after signing his letter of intent in late May.
Gonzalez was a part of the state championship team that brought home Ontario’s first soccer state title in school history. He had mentioned during an interview with the Argus Observer that the energy of the team throughout the tournament was something he’ll remember, and look to carry on to Linfield. Yet, some of his favorite memories of the state tournament stemmed from the home playoff games. He mentioned how exciting it was to see the community support the local athletes, adding that the environment helped push them to victory.
Gonzalez made the decision to sign with Linfield, “when I was down there touring, on a recruiting trip. Overall I had the best experience down there than with any other college. We liked the area,” said Gonzalez.
He mentioned that he is interested in studying business, but is still unsure what he will major in.
Gonzalez is prepared to make an immediate impact on the Wildcats’ roster, looking “to play and make some new friends there. To have a good experience and hopefully get better.” said Gonzalez.
“I’m looking forward to it! It’s pretty exciting to see what’s next,” said Gonzalez.
