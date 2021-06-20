The Ontario Recreation District’s deadline for registration for the NFL flag football league is coming to an end today.
Therefore, in order to register your athlete for the upcoming flag football league, it will have to be today. The cost of the program is $40 per player, and will begin mid-July until the season concludes mid-August. They have five separate divisions such as pre-kindergarten-kindergarten, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, and seventh-eighth grade. Each division will have a selection of teams to play, as well as remaining in the same age group. The teams will play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and will be followed by an end of season tournament. The tournament will be single elimination, which will conclude the season after the tournament finishes.
