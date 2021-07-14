ONTARIO — For those interested in signing their child up for tackle football, the Ontario Recreation District’s “early bird” registration deadline is coming nearly over. On Sunday, the early bird registration will end, starting the beginning of the regular registration. The cost to register during the early bird registration is $55 for a students within the district, and will cost an additional $10 for an athlete outside of the district.
The cost of the program will have a slight increase, following the conclusion of the early bird registration. Costs during the regular registration, which will last from July 19-Aug. 8, will be $65 for an athlete within the district, and will be an additional $10 for an athlete outside of the district.
The program will be open to students from 3rd-6th grade, and they will play six to eight games, which will be played on Saturdays in September and October. Potential teams played include Vale, Nyssa, Baker, Burns, Adrian and John Day.
The registration for the youth tackle football program will be available on the Ontario Recreation District’s website, https://ontariorecdistrict.com/home.
The program will last from Aug. 16-Oct. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.