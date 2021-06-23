ONTARIO — Next week, the Ontario Recreation District will be hosting a youth outdoor volleyball camp for the kindergarten through eighth-grade age groups.
The camp will run from June 28 through July 2, and will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m, with the kindergarten through fourth grade age group time from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., and fifth- through eighth-grade age group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The volleyball camp will take place at Lion’s Park, next to the splash park and Rec District offices.
The cost of admission will be $25 per student within the district, and will cost $35 for each student outside of the district. The registration is open for applicants up until this Saturday, with late registration available on Monday and Tuesday. Late registration will cost $5 more.
The camp will teach the basic mechanics and rules of volleyball, as well as teaching the students to have teamwork, sportsmanship and camaraderie amongst each other. It is an opportunity to improve their communication skills, as well as the chance to stay active throughout the summer vacation.
Due to the summer, the the Rec District website warns, “It will be hot! Please bring a water bottle and appropriate clothing.”
