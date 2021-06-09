The Ontario Recreation District will be hosting a pickleball camp coming up on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18. The district still has registration open for this event, and will continue to have it open until the start of the camp. Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. It is played on a badminton size court, and can be played in solos and duos, similar to tennis. It is played with a solid paddle made of wood or solid materials to hit a polymer ball that is similar to a wiffle ball. If you are interested in signing up for the pickleball camp; registration is available on their website, and will be offered to kindergarten through eighth grade boys and girls. The cost of the camp will be $30 per player for an athlete within the district, and will cost an additional $10 per player for an athlete outside of the district.

