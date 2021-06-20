The Ontario Recreation District is hosting a tennis camp this upcoming week at the ORD tennis courts, across the street from Burger West.
The camp is offered to kindergarten through eighth grade.
The kindergarten through fouth grade camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. The fourth through eighth grade camp will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 11:15 a.m.
Currently, the fourth through eighth grade camp only has six remaining spots for athletes within the district, in addition to one remaining spot for an out of district athlete.
Additionally, the kindergarten through fourth grade camp, which is full.
The cost of the camp is $30 per athlete
It will begin tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m., and last throughout the week until they conclude the last session on Friday. The children will get the chance to learn the basics of tennis, as well as improve their team working ability.
In order to register a young athlete, the forms can be found on the ORD website, as well as within the main office. Additionally, for more information, contact the ORD main office.
