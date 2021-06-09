ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation District has its NFL flag football registration currently open, but that will be coming to an end soon. The flag football registration will continue through next weekend and conclude on Monday, June 20.

You can find the registration on the Ontario Recreation District website, or by going into the main office. The season will go from mid-July through mid-August, and is offered to pre-K through eighth grade.

The cost of the program will be $40 per player for an athlete within the district, and will cost an additional $10 per player for an athlete outside of the district.

