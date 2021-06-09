ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation District has its NFL flag football registration currently open, but that will be coming to an end soon. The flag football registration will continue through next weekend and conclude on Monday, June 20.
You can find the registration on the Ontario Recreation District website, or by going into the main office. The season will go from mid-July through mid-August, and is offered to pre-K through eighth grade.
The cost of the program will be $40 per player for an athlete within the district, and will cost an additional $10 per player for an athlete outside of the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.