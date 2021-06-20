Last week, the Ontario Recreation District hosted a pickleball camp in Ontario, at the tennis courts next to the recreation district’s main office.
The camp was available to children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Kindergarten through fourth grade would meet in Ontario at 8:30 a.m., and continue for an hour until 9:30 a.m. Which would be followed by the fifth through eighth grade, who would gather at 10 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m.
The camp began on the morning of Monday, June 14, and ran throughout the entirety of the week until it concluded on the morning of Friday, June 18
They were able to teach and coach many of the local youth in the new and rising sport of pickleball.
They taught the kids how to set up and tear down the portable pickleball nets, as well as where the nets line up on the court.
The children were able to learn a basic understanding of the sport; how to hit the ball, the rules of the sport, how to work as a team, and many other great aspects. Even though it is a learning experience, the children always appeared to be enjoying themselves.
The pickleball equipment is available for check out in the ORD main office.
The courts next to the offices have lines for pickleball, therefore someone is able to check out the equipment in order to play with their family or friends. There are also additional camps that are available for registration, such as tennis, soccer, volleyball, and basketball camps.
In order to register a young athlete, the forms can be found on the ORD website, as well as within the main office. Additionally, for more information contact the ORD main office.
