ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation District hosted a volleyball camp at Lion’s Park next to the Recreation District’s main office from June 27 to July 2. The camp was available to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Those in kindergarten through fourth grade met from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by students in fifth through eighth grade, who met from 10 to 11 a.m.
Because there are no volleyball nets set up in Lion’s Park, the Rec. District. provided a portable volleyball net in the corner of the park next nearby trees in order to provide as much shade for the young athletes as possible. The Rec. District also supplied water, and allowed frequent water breaks in order to avoid heat exhaustion.
Children who attended were able to learn a basic understanding of volleyball, including how to hit and defend the ball, the rules of the sport, how to work as a team and other aspects.
For more information about programs, including dates, contact the Rec District at (541) 889-7686 or visit ontariorecdistrict.com and look under the drop-down menu titled Program Costs, Dates, and Info.
