ONTARIO — Throughout the remainder of the summer, the local recreation districts will continue to host camps, leagues and tournaments for the local athletes to participate in. Among these activities include athletic camps, along with activities not related to athletics such as Ontario Recreation District’s Better Bones and Balances class.
The ORD hosts a wide variety of camps from unique sports like pickleball to sport camps hosted in conjunction with the Ontario School District. Two of the upcoming camps will feature Ontario Tigers, as the high school soccer and football teams will be hosting camps. However, the registration deadline for the Ontario High School soccer camp has passed.
The Tigers’ football camp will take place on Aug. 15-16, with the registration deadline cutting off on Aug. 14. The camp is open to boys and girls entering K-6th grade. It will be held at the Ontario Football Stadium from 6:30-8 p.m. both nights — jersey will be provided. The cost of the camp is $25 for an athlete located in the district, whereas the cost will be $35 for out-of-district athletes.
The ORD will also be hosting a youth tennis camp in conjunction with OHS from Aug 7-11. The camp is tentatively scheduled to be held at the Treasure Valley Community College tennis courts, but still states that the location is to be determined. The camp is open to children ages 7-14 with two separate sessions to split the age groups. The cost of the camp is $15 for an athlete located in the district, whereas the cost will be $20 for out-of-district athletes — those registered are required to bring their own equipment. The registration deadline will end on Aug. 4.
With the registration deadline nearing, July 10 is the final opportunity for differently-abled athletes to sign up for the 2023 Support the Court basketball camp. The camp will take place on July 10-12 from 2-4 p.m. at the Ontario High School gym. The camp is open to differently-abled athletes going into the 7th grade up to adults. The camp is free of cost, sponsored by the Ontario School District. However, they do encourage the athletes to bring a water bottle.
