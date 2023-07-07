Ontario football team and coaches concludes youth football camp

Ontario High School football players teach youth how to set up in a three-point stance during the OHS football camp last year.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Throughout the remainder of the summer, the local recreation districts will continue to host camps, leagues and tournaments for the local athletes to participate in. Among these activities include athletic camps, along with activities not related to athletics such as Ontario Recreation District’s Better Bones and Balances class.

The ORD hosts a wide variety of camps from unique sports like pickleball to sport camps hosted in conjunction with the Ontario School District. Two of the upcoming camps will feature Ontario Tigers, as the high school soccer and football teams will be hosting camps. However, the registration deadline for the Ontario High School soccer camp has passed.



