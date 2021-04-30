TUESDAY, April 27
Baseball
• Ontario 18 vs. Vale 5
• Nyssa 1 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 11
Softball
• Ontario 8 @ Vale 3
Tennis
• Fruitland @ Payette
• Payette — 3, Fruitland — 9,
Boys: Payette — 3, Fruitland — 3
Girls: Payette — 0, Fruitland — 6
Boys Singles
• No. 1 — Will McComb, Fruitland def. Ethan Haag, Payette, 6-1 , 6-2.
• No. 2 — Isaac Garcia, Payette def. Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland, 7-5 , 6-1.
• No. 3 — Max Walters, Payette def. Andrew Jensen, Fruitland, 6-4 , 6-1.
Girls Singles
• No. 1 — Audrey Saba, Fruitland def. Savannah Baskett, Payette, 6-0 , 6-0.
• No. 2 — Janice Roundy, Fruitland def. Alexis Alvarado, Payette, 6-1 , 6-0.
• No. 3 — Grace Davis, Fruitland def. Sofi Bari, Payette, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Boys Doubles
• No. 1 — Alex Aguilar — Cristian Escobedo, Payette def. Jeffrey Swann — Micah Woods, Fruitland, 6-4 , 5-7 (3), 6-3.
• No. 2 — Miles Davis — Teddy Gross, Fruitland def. Chris Mott — Keagan Bruce, Payette, 6-0 , 6-2.
Girls Doubles
• No. 1 — Ellie Baker — Kennedy Phillips, Fruitland def. Sarah DeLira — Destiny Rodriguez, Payette, 6-1 , 6-0.
• No. 2 — Morgan Bruton — Halle Drollinger, Fruitland def. Yadira Machen — McKenna Davila, Payette, 6-2 , 6-1.
Mixed Doubles
• No. 1 — Kade Farmer — Sawyer Craig, Fruitland def. Emily Roland — Omar Juarez, Payette, 6-0 , 6-0.
• No. 2 — Trey Buster — Grace Huff, Fruitland, def. Mariessa Barrera — Logan Leonberg, Payette, 6-0 , 6-0.
WEDNESDAY, April 28
Baseball
• Payette 10 @ Parma 3
• Fruitland 6 vs. Weiser 5
Softball
• Ontario 3 @ La Grande 4
• Ontario 1 @ La Grande 5
• Fruitland 5 vs. Weiser 15
• Payette 15 @ Parma 13
THURSDAY, April 29
Baseball
• Ontario 1 vs. La Grande 5
• Ontario 8 vs. La Grande 17
• Fruitland 9 @ Nampa Christian 15
• Payette 0 vs. Melba 9
Softball
• Payette 13 vs. Melba 10
