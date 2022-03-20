Men
100 Meters
3. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 12.21
200 Meters
3. Anthony Arizmendi, sophomore, Nyssa, 25.02
400 Meters
5. Skyler Cade, freshman, Nyssa, 58.21, PR
800 Meters
4. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, Vale, 2:18.05, PR
1500 Meters
1. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, Vale, 4:35.70, PR
110m Hurdles
1. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 17.40
300m Hurdles
8. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 48.00
4x400 Relay
4. Nyssa, 4:07.89, (Anthony Arizmendi, Skyler Cade, Orin Stipe, Ashton Wilson)
Shot Put
8. Miguel Larios, senior, Ontario, 34’3”
Discus
4. Miguel Larios, senior, Ontario, 101’, PR
8. Trevor Bertalotto, senior, Adrian, 92’, PR
Javelin
8. Victor Celedonio, sophomore, Nyssa, 108’1”, PR
High Jump
4. Diesel Johnson, sophomore, Vale, 5’4”, PR
7. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 5’2”, PR
7.Jared Bell, senior, Ontario, 5’2”
Pole Vault
2. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 11’, PR
Long Jump
1. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 19’6.5”, PR
Triple Jump
5. Ethan Mulvany, sophomore, Vale, 35’6.5”
Women
100 Meters
3. Riley Lucas, senior, Adrian, 14.05
5. Asbel Tellez Jaquez, junior, Nyssa, 14.12
6. Bella Johnson, freshman, Vale, 14.27, PR
200 Meters
7. Bella Johnson, freshman, Vale, 30.03, PR
800 Meters
3. Mia Gomeza, freshman, Nyssa, 2:50.77, PR
7. Evalyn Nunez , sophomore, Adrian, 3:06.95
1500 Meters
7. Evalyn Nunez , sophomore, Adrian, 6:14.63
110m Hurdles
2. Xiomara Ortega, senior, Ontario, 19.18
300m Hurdles
4. Xiomara Ortega, senior, Ontario, 56.18
4x100 Relay
1. Nyssa, 53.50, (Kate Vineyard, Asbel Tellez Vasquez, Marly Ausman, Gracie Johnson)
6. Ontario, 57.64, (Isabelle Higgins, Mollie Maxwell, Sabrina Belcher, and Priscilla Esquivel)
4x400 Relay
1. Nyssa, 4:40.37, (Kate Vineyard, Maria Trinidad, Asbel Tellez Vasquez, Mia Gomeza)
4. Ontario, 5:00.07, (Mollie Maxwell, Isabelle Higgins, Priscilla Esquivel, Xiomara Ortega)
Shot Put
1. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 30’4”
2. Allyssa Dudley, senior, Adrian, 29’9”, PR
Discus
1. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 98’6”
4. Allyssa Dudley, senior, Adrian, 75’4”
Javelin
5. Sam Belcher, sophomore, Ontario, 68’
High Jump
1. Gracie Johnson, junior, Nyssa, 5’
3. Asbel Tellez Jaquez, junior, Nyssa, 4’6”
Pole Vault
2. Brynlee Hartley, freshman, Nyssa, 7’, PR
3. Avonlea Long, freshman, Nyssa, 6’6”, PR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.