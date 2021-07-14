ONTARIO — The Ontario High School volleyball team will be hosting a youth volleyball camp available for students in kindergarten to 6th grade. The camp will begin on Monday, continuing through July 21. The camp will be at the Ontario Middle School, 573 S.W. Second Ave., and will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Participants will receive a T-shirt, the cost for which is included in the camp. The cost of the camp is $25 per athlete, with registration lasting until the beginning of the camp.

Registration can be found on the Ontario Recreation District’s website, https://ontariorecdistrict.com/home.

