ONTARIO This week, the Ontario High School soccer teams will be hosting a soccer camp for athletes from 1st-8th grade. The camp will begin Thursday, and will conclude on Saturday morning. Throughout the duration of the camp, the start time of the camp will vary. On Thursday and Friday, the camp will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday’s camp will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m., with all of the classes being held at the Alameda Park soccer fields.

The camp will cost $39 per student, with a camp T-shirt being included in the cost of the camp. The registration will be open up until the beginning of the camp, and is available on the Ontario Recreation District’s website, https://ontariorecdistrict.com.

The aim of the camp is to assist the athletes in improving their dribbling, passing, communication and shooting skills. Additionally, officials aim to help athletes in improving their soccer IQ, self confidence, teamwork and work ethic, according to information on the Rec District’s website.

Student-athletes are urged to bring their own water bottle, shin guards, a healthy snack and cleats; although cleats are not required.

