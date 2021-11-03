Ontario senior Jesus Hernandez (9) takes a shot on goal as the Cascade goalie attempts to block the shot from scoring during the state play-in game on Oct. 30. The shot was successfully blocked. Although, Hernandez was able to earn a hat trick throughout the duration of the game.
Ontario sophomore Jayden Mireles prepares to send the ball up field to her teammates in an attempt to gain the offensive advantage during the state play-in game against Newport/Eddyville Charter on Oct. 30.
ONTARIO — Over the weekend, on Oct. 30, the Ontario Tigers’ soccer teams hosted games for the play-in round of the 4A Oregon Soccer State Championships. The men’s team hosted Cascade High School for the first game of the day, whereas the women’s team followed by hosting Newport High School. If the Tigers win their game, they would advance to the first round of the state tournament. Although, if they were to lose, it would conclude their regular season, due to the tournament being a single elimination tournament.
The top eight teams that qualified for the tournament are seeded in the bracket, whereas the remaining 16 qualifying teams face off against each other in the play-in round to determine the remaining eight seeds.
For the Lady Tigers, they competed against Newport/Eddyville Charter Cubs. The game ended up being a back and forth battle for control of the game. However, the Cubs were able to outscore the Lady Tigers in a close game, 2-1, with the Lady Tigers’ only goal coming by the foot of sophomore Itzel Hernandez (7).
The Lady Tigers concluded their season with an overall record of 4-9, and a conference record of 4-2.
In the men’s game, the Tigers competed against the Cascade Cougars. The Tigers were able to control the momentum throughout the entirety of the game. The Tigers’ speed and passing ended up being too much for the Cougars, as they weren’t able to keep up with the Tigers’ fast pace game plan. Ontario went on to win their game against Cascade, 6-0.
The scoring leader for Ontario was senior Jesus Hernandez (9) with three goals throughout the game, earning a hat trick in the process. He was followed by his teammates, junior Jaaziel Chavez (13) and senior Ruben Hernandez (23), who were able to add a goal, each, to the teams total. The sixth goal was scored by Cascade on an own goal. Meanwhile, senior Jamie Gonzalez (11) was able to assist two of the goals scored in the game.
With their victory over the Cougars, the Ontario men’s soccer team will advance to the first round of the state championships, where they will compete against the number one ranked team, the Stayton Eagles, on Nov. 3 at Stayton High School, at 6 p.m. (PT).
