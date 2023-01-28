ONTARIO — On Friday, the Ontario Tigers boys and girls basketball teams hosted Pendleton High School to take on the Buckaroos in a Greater Oregon League matchup.
The game marks the second battle between the two teams with Ontario being defeated in both games earlier this season — boys, 62-48; girls, 57-10.
Similar to the first game, the boys team found themselves in a high-scoring shootout against their league opponents. The Tigers fought throughout four quarters, but were unable to claim victory over the Buckaroos 69-43.
However, the Lady Tigers took the court and displayed their defensive capabilities, while nearly tripling their offensive output from the first matchup. Throughout the game, Ontario battled with Pendleton, but were unable to claim victory after a close, hard-fought battle 36-26.
Up next, the Lady Tigers will prepare to travel to La Grande High School, in order to compete against their GOL opponents in another league matchup on Feb. 3, starting at 6 p.m. (PT), as they near the end of the regular season.
Additionally, the Lady Tigers honored two athletes during the senior night presentation, including Karla Robles (32) and Jovie Gutierrez (40/25).
The boys team will prepare to host the Nyssa Bulldogs on Monday, starting at 7 p.m., prior to their matchup against La Grande on Feb. 2, starting at 7:30 p.m. (PT).
