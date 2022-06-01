OHS SB - 1st round of state playoffs

Ontario senior Samantha Ray (9) swings the bat in an attempt to earn a base hit. Ray successfully hit the ball for a double in the first inning of the game against Valley Catholic.

 Mikhail LeBow file | Argus Observer

LA GRANDE — On May 27, the Ontario Tigers softball team traveled to La Grande High School to compete against their Greater Oregon League, GOL, opponents in the quarterfinals of the 2022 4A OSAA Softball State Tournament.

The No. 6 Lady Tigers claimed victory over No. 11 Valley Catholic in the first round of the tournament 11-9, in a down-to-the-wire game to determine which team would advance to the next round. As a result, Ontario advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, the Tigers traveled to La Grande to compete against their league opponents on La Grande’s field. Ontario was unable to claim victory in a hard-fought battle between the two teams 9-3. As a result, Ontario concluded the 2022 softball season, as the Lady Tigers’ state tournament run came to an end.

Throughout the season, these two teams competed against each other a total of four times, prior to meeting in the state tournament. In those matchups, the Tigers claimed one victory 9-5 on their home field, while being defeated by La Grande in the other three games.

In the season, Ontario obtained an overall record of 18-8 with a league record of 9-3, with their only league losses being against La Grande. The Tigers also finished the season as the GOL runner-up, along with earning the sixth seed in the state tournament.

The state tournament will end on Saturday, after the conclusion of the state championship game.



