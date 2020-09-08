Isaiah Claudio

Ontario senior Isaiah Claudio, middle, signed his letter of intent to join the cross county and track and field teams at Treasure Valley Community College. Claudio was a part of the track team for four years at Ontario and lettered twice.

For the Tigers, Claudio ran the 800, the 1,500 and the 3,000-meter races. He was a placer at the Greater Oregon League District Tournament at a junior.

Ontario coach Andrew Zugner said the coaches at Ontario High School were excited to see Claudio as a senior, as he was putting in a lot of work suring the offseason.

“Isaiah has really flourished and grown as an athlete and individual during his high school years. Each year he continued to get better and put in the work to be the best that he could be,” Zugner said of his graduated senior. “Over the last two years Isaiah has really took it upon himself to improve during the offseason as many people could see Isaiah running different routes on any given day, in order to be prepared for the season.”

Claudio will be studying education with the goal to be a physical education teacher.

