Last weekend, the Ontario High School athletes participated in the 4A state track and field meet. This year was a little different then what is usually known as the state track meet. Oregon hosted a state event for all the classifications, and it was held in Florence, Oregon; although it wasn’t hosted or sanctioned by OSAA.
The Tigers’ track and field team managed to qualify a decent amount of athletes to the state event, and those athletes were able to perform well throughout the meet. The Tigers’ men’s 4x100 relay team consisting of Ryan Robinson, Ethan Hendrickson, Matt Bell and Matteo Walker placed 5th overall with a time of 45.73 seconds; as well as the women’s 4x100 relay team that consisted of Mollie Maxwell, Ella Draper, Lexy Jordan and Meagan Houston placed sixth overall with a time of 52.70 seconds. Senior Lexy Jordan, the third leg from the women’s relay team, was able to place seventh in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.15 seconds and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.58 seconds. Houston was the anchor of the women’s relay team, as well as placing fifth in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet 4.5 inches and fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.10 seconds. Ontario’s Lance Trees was able to place ninth in the men’s 3000 meter with a new personal record time of 9:29.48, and placed tenth in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:27.01.
As the experimental season of 2021 comes to an end, Oregon sports will be able to take steps towards participating in athletics to the full extent during the pandemic, and will continue to change as the next fiscal year begins. All in all, the athletes being able to participate in competition this year, as well as the state competition is outstanding.
