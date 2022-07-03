ONTARIO — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife district staff will be hosting its annual big game regulation meetings happening around the state in July. There are 19 meetings altogether, with one planned in Ontario this Wednesday. It will be from noon to 7 p.m. at the ODFW Ontario Field Office. The office is at 3814 Clark Blvd., Ontario. For those unable to attend, comments can be sent in ahead of time by emailing odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov.
District wildlife biologists will present proposed statewide and local changes to the 2023 hunting seasons, answer questions and ask for attendees’ feedback.
Potential changes being considered for 2023 big game seasons includes a controlled youth archery elk hunt that would allow hunting in all but five Wildlife Management Units in the state. This hunt would provide those youth with a tag the flexibility to join family or friends archery hunting in general season units and in most units that only offer controlled archery elk hunting.
More information on changes being discussed will be posted for review prior to the meetings on the big game hunting review page on ODFW’s website at https://bit.ly/ODFW_biggame.
Public comment about the proposals and other issues related to big game regulations will be taken at these meetings. Comments can also be emailed to odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov
Final 2023 Big Game Hunting Regulations will be adopted at the Sept. 16 Commission meeting.
