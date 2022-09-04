NYSSA — On Aug. 30, the Nyssa Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Powder Valley Badgers in a non-league match on their home court, along with their home opener.
In the match, the Bulldogs were unable to claim a set, after battling through three sets before the match was concluded in the Badgers’ favor 3-0.
Throughout the match, the Bulldogs were unable to find their offensive momentum, but continued to battle with their opponents throughout each set.
The Badgers took the first set by six points, 25-19. The Bulldogs battled back, but the Badgers utilized their momentum from the first set to win the second by eight points, 25-17. The Badgers progressed to win the third set 25-19, claiming victory in the non-league matchup.
On Sept. 1, the Bulldogs remained on their home court to take on the Payette Pirates in another non-league match to prepare for the Eastern Oregon League.
In the match, the Bulldogs found their rhythm early, claiming the first set by nine points, 25-16. However, the Pirates battled back in the following set. The two teams both reached the 20’s battling back and forth for the momentum of the second set. In the end, Nyssa claimed victory in the second set by a narrow margin 25-23.
They continued to utilize their momentum from the previous sets to conclude the match following the third set, as the Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 25-17 in the final set of the match.
As a result, Nyssa defeated the Pirates 3-0, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17.
Over the weekend, the Bulldogs traveled to Baker High School to compete in the Baker Tournament, opponents to be determined. Results from the Baker Tournament weren’t included due to the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.