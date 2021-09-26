NYSSA — A Nyssa, Oregon, native and Lebanon High School alumni, John Bates, was drafted to the National Football League, NFL, at the end of April, 2021, to the Washington Football Team. Bates began his career in the Nyssa School District before transferring to Lebanon High School for his junior and senior years.
After graduating from high school, Bates took his career to Boise State University, BSU, to be a part of the Bronco family. However, BSU wasn’t originally Bates’ plan. Bates was initially committed to Oregon State University before deciding to flip to BSU.
Following his career as a Bronco, Bates was drafted by the Washington Football Team as the 124th overall pick in the draft, coming midway through the fourth round. After being drafted, Bates went through the team’s summer camp before, ultimately, being named to the final, 53 man roster.
In high school, Bates wasn’t only performing at a high level for the football team.
Additionally, he was a standout athlete on the track, earning the OSAA 5A State Championship Athlete of the Meet in the 2015 outdoor track and field season.
That same year, Bates managed to place in the top four in every track meet his school attended in the 110 meter hurdles, javelin, long jump, and triple jump.
He also, happened to win state titles in the hurdles and the javelin, setting personal records in both events. Additionally, he was able to set a personal record in the triple jump to claim second place, and managed to add a fourth place finish in the long jump.
Overall, Bates decided to end his career in track and field, in order to further progress his football career.
At the time, Bates was ranked as the No. 13 recruit in Oregon, and the No. 79 tight end in the country, providing BSU with a substantial scholarship candidate; according to washingtonfootball.com.
As Bates was drafted, Washington gained the highest drafted tight end in Boise State history, as well as the first drafted since 2007. Additionally, Bates was the first offensive athlete to be drafted from Boise State by the Washington Football Team.
In the past, Washington had drafted Boise State athletes, including defensive tackle Randy Trautman (1982), defensive end Markus Koch (1986), and cornerback Brandyn Thompson (2011).
“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was 4 years old,” Bates told the Idaho Press. “I’ve put so much time and effort and work into making this moment happen, and the hard work paid off. With hard work and determination you can accomplish… It means the world and it’s something I will never forget, that’s for sure… Just overwhelmed with emotions and happy that my family and friends could be around me for that moment.”
According to the Pro Football Focus website, Bates was titled as the second-best run and pass blocker in the entire 2021 draft class.
“John’s a guy who we feel like has the ability to develop into a really good blocking tight end,” general manager Martin Mayhew said to the washingtonfootball.com news editor Kyle Stackpole. “He shows some of the traits we look for: great initial quickness, power coming off the ball, uses his hands really well.”
Bates impressed head coach Ron Rivera during a 1-on-1 Zoom meeting by displaying his team first mentality.
“One of my questions to John was, ‘Hey, shouldn’t they have thrown more balls to you?’” Rivera told NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay on an episode of the Washington Football Talk podcast. “And he said, ‘Coach, I just did what they asked me to do because it’s important. It’s what the team needed me to do.’ And I thought, ‘What a great answer that is. This is a very unselfish football player and the type of guy you want on your football team.’”
The focus of the discussion was about Washington’s culture as a team. Bates mentioned, at BSU, players adopt a ‘lunch pail and hard hat’ type of mentality. Ironically, according to washingtonfootball.com, it turns out that Coach Rivera keeps both items in his office.
“We’re both guys that do things the blue-collar way and we both have very similar views on that,” Bates told Donaldson, “so yeah, it was tremendous.”
After being drafted, Bates had to undergo the summer training camp where many player’s careers end.
Throughout the summer camp, the Washington staff will release athletes until they’ve reached the final, 53 man roster. Bates managed to make it through the entirety of the training camp, in addition to earning a spot on the final roster. Subsequently, the Washington Football Team offered Bates a four year contract for $4.2 million with a signing bonus of nearly $725,000.
