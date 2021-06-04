NYSSA — Earlier this year, on April 29 through May 2, the National Football League got ready for its next season by drafting new players, one of whom grew up in Nyssa.
During the 2021 NFL draft, Nyssa native John Bates was drafted to the Washington Football Team as the 124th overall pick in the draft, coming midway through the fourth round. Bates managed to receive high grades in both pass and run blocking. According to the Pro Football Focus website, Bates was titled as the second-best run and pass blocker in the entire 2021 draft class.
Summer training camps will soon be underway in order to further evaluate incoming players. Over the time of the camps, some players will be released, whereas others will remain on the roster. This process will continue till the beginning of the season, where the rosters are more concrete.
Bates attended Nyssa High School up until his Junior year, where he transferred to Lebanon High School. Bates was a three sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and track and field. He was the 3A 110 meter hurdles state champion for Nyssa prior to transferring to Lebanon. After arriving at Lebanon High, Bates managed to continue being a three sport athlete; he was the center for the basketball team, tight end and backup quarterback for the football team, and was named the ‘man of the meet’ at the 5A state track and field championships, including state titles in the high hurdles and javelin. Bates was also responsible for hauling in the touchdown that shot Lebanon into the lead for good against Central, completing a massive comeback in order to send Lebanon to the state playoffs.
After graduating from high school, Bates signed to play football at Boise State University. He played the position of tight end for his four years at BSU, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies. Bates was a two time All-Mountain West honorable mention, as well as a three time John Mackey award watch list athlete.
For Bates, his next step will be to prove to the Washington Football Team that he’s got what it takes to make a difference for their team.
